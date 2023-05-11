EA Sports F1 23 gets a deep dive trailer into new “innovations”

After the release date reveal of EA Sports F1 23, we’ve now got a brand new trailer narrated by Sky Sports F1 presenter, Natalie Pinkham, giving a deep dive into the “key game innovations”.

EA Sports says that “the video focuses on key innovations the new game will bring. F1 23’s improved handling and physics take centre stage, alongside the new Precision Drive controller technology, which offers both steering wheel and pad players a better overall vehicle driveability and an entirely overhauled experience, respectively. Newly added community-requested features such as the 35% race distance and red flags are also covered in this deep dive”.

You can check out the official gameplay features deep dive video for EA Sports F1 23 below:

The brand new traller delves into the two brand-new racing locations that will be making their debut at launch – the Las Vegas Street Circuit in Nevada, USA and the Losail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar – and provides details on how the circuits were created to deliver the most accurate in-game representations.

EA says that another “deep dive” video is coming next week as well, which will take a look at the improvements for different game modes, which will include a look at Braking Point 2, enhanced multiplayer, F1 World, as well as the return of Career and My Team, which is nice.

We already know that the handling has been improved, which EA says will allow for “more predictable behaviour, and new vehicle physics gives the cars better traction when braking, accelerating, and cornering”, and there will actual F1 team feedback to create a better balance between aerodynamics and tyre grip, for an overall more realistic feed.

EA Sports F1 23 will be coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (Steam, Epic Games Store) on June 16th.