Podcast 459: Far Cry 6, No More Heroes III, Lost in Random

It really is starting to get hot in the games world, with Adam having spent 6 hours playing Far Cry 6. On top of that, while we couldn’t talk about No More Heroes 3 last week, we sure can this week. And yes, we have plenty to say about that game.
Lost in Random is a game that’s coming out this month that may have gone under some people’s radars. But we’ve played a bit of that on PC, too. So of course, there’s some chat about that one.
It’s defo podcast time! Are you looking forward to Far Cry 6 as well? Let us know on Twitter.
LISTEN VIA SPOTIFY!
Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Are you excited for Back 4 Blood? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.