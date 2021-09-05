Podcast 459: Far Cry 6, No More Heroes III, Lost in Random

It really is starting to get hot in the games world, with Adam having spent 6 hours playing Far Cry 6. On top of that, while we couldn’t talk about No More Heroes 3 last week, we sure can this week. And yes, we have plenty to say about that game.

Lost in Random is a game that’s coming out this month that may have gone under some people’s radars. But we’ve played a bit of that on PC, too. So of course, there’s some chat about that one.

It’s defo podcast time! Are you looking forward to Far Cry 6 as well? Let us know on Twitter.

LISTEN VIA SPOTIFY!

Download the audio MP3, here.

Did you enjoy our podcast about the latest games out there this week? Are you excited for Back 4 Blood? Subscribe and never miss an episode! Also make sure you find and follow us on Spotify.