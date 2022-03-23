Ubisoft announces free weekend for Far Cry 6, plus huge discounts

Starting 24th March, Ubisoft is offering new players a chance to enjoy a free Far Cry 6 weekend. The access will end on March 27th and is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S & X, and PC via the Epic Store or Ubisoft store.

You can pre-load the game right now, and all the content – including all DLC so far released – can be played in co-op mode. So far the DLC has included crossover missions starring Danny Trejo and Rambo, as well as 3 major DLC episodes.

Vaas: Insanity, Pagan: Control, and Joseph: Collapse all focus on a different antagonist from the Far Cry franchise. Should you like what you try and want to play more, Ubisoft is also offering the below discounts on Far Cry 6.

• Ubisoft Store: From now until the end of March, 40 percent off as part of the Spring Sale.

• Epic Games Store: As part of the Epic Spring Sale, 50 percent off all editions of the game, and 35 percent off the Season Pass. The Epic Games Store is also offering 35 percent off the Vaas: Insanity DLC, and 25 percent off the Pagan: Control DLC.

• Xbox: As part of Xbox’s Deal of the Week, from 24th to 28th March, 50 percent off all editions of the game, and 35 percent off the Season Pass.

• PlayStation: As part of PlayStation Store’s Deal of the Week, from 23rd to 30th March, 50 percent off the Standard and Gold Editions of Far Cry 6, and 35 percent off the Season Pass.

• Google Stadia: From 24th to 31st March, 50 percent off the Standard, Gold and Ultimate Editions of the game, and 35 percent off of the Season Pass. From now until 31st March, 40 percent off of the Deluxe Edition.

If you’re still on the fence about the free Far Cry 6 weekend, check out our review here.

Far Cry 6 is available on PC (via Epic or Ubisoft), PS4, PS5, the Xbox Family of Consoles, Google Stadia and Amazon Luna.