Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is an Audible Original starring Giancarlo Esposito

Audible has announced the release of Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution, an audio-based prequel to Far Cry 6, starring Giancarlo Esposito, among others to tell the story of how the title’s antagonist, Antón Castillo, came to power.

This isn’t the first time that Ubisoft have partnered with Audible, either, as there was also another Audible Original called Assassin’s Creed: Gold, and The Division: Hearts on Fire.

Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution is directed by Adele Cutting (Assassin’s Creed Odyssey), and “charts the origin story of Antón Castillo’s quest for power on the fictional, tropical island of Yara”. Here’s the official word from the press release:

Whether a fan of the franchise, or a newcomer to the world of Far Cry, listeners will dive into a gripping story about politics, power, and revolution, whilst fans of the game will discover new stories about the characters they thought they knew. With nearly all actors returning from the original Far Cry 6 cast, the audio drama sees Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Breaking Bad) returning to the role of Antón Castillo, Jess Salguerio (Y: The Last Man, Tiny Pretty Things) as Clara Garcia and Anthony Gonzales (Coco, Shameless) as Diego Castillo – son of Anton – to name just a few. Created by Soundcut Ltd, Far Cry: Rise of the Revolution features recordings of a staggering 127 characters which took place across 18 different studio locations around the world, as well as including the original Far Cry 6 soundtrack by Pedro Bronfman. To immerse the game’s passionate audience further, Audible is creating a digital first activation in conjunction with Twitch. Brought to life by the Twitch Brand Partnerships Studio, the Twitch community will be challenged to uncover Antón’s audio drama from a digital recreation of Antón’s citadel ‘throne room’. Using a custom made TwitchPlays mechanic, the audience will navigate the escape room inspired experience. Once all of the puzzles are solved, the community will be able to crack open Antón’s safe and reveal his darkest secret.

“We are thrilled to collaborate again with Audible to continue expanding bridges between audio and videogames through this original Far Cry audio series,” said Julien Fabre, director of global TV and transmedia business development, Ubisoft.

Elsewhere, Aurelie De Troyer, Head of Content UK and Canada at Audible, said: “We are delighted to continue our collaboration with Ubisoft and produce yet another Audible Original adaptation, Far Cry – Rise of the Revolution. Far Cry 6 impressed the world with its story-driven gameplay and audio is an amazing medium to expand the universe in a way that is fully immersive”.

You can check the audiobook out via this link.