Win a Lost in Random bundle and copy of the game

If you have been keeping up with all things in the world of indie games this year, you’ll notice that EA Originals has had a stellar time of it with It Takes Two, and Knockout City. The latest in that run is Lost in Random, which just hit every format you can think of (including Switch), and scored a superb 8/10 in our review.

To celebrate the launch, we’ve teamed up with EA to offer 2 people the chance to win something cool. First prize is a goody bag that comes with a Lost in Random hoodie (size is “Large” so bare that in mind), poster, and a special set of dice made just for this game, oh and a code on either PC, PlayStation, or Xbox. Runner up gets just a code for their format. This competition is UK based due to postage, so please don’t enter if you’re not from the UK.

In his review, Chris White said about Lost in Random: “Lost in Random is an inventive and impressive game. The combat is so clever, and the ability to build your deck of cards throughout gives you more of a reason to find as much coin as possible and find the nearest Mannie Dex vendor. It looks incredible, and has a warm story at its core, even if it’s quite emotional and dark at times. There’s plenty to love about it, and I’m sure a lot of people will be talking about this at the end of the year.”

Lost in Random is available now on all formats.