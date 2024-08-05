Steamworld Heist 2 | How to get hats

Steamworld Heist 2 has a lot of hats to find and wear. In fact, there are 101 of them in total, meaning you will possibly be spending a good amount of time in this turn-based role-player finding all manner of enemies, bosses, and secrets just to be able to don a particular one of the Steamworld Heist 2 hats.

However, while there may be 101 of them, the game never actually spells out how you access them, and there are a few ways to go about collecting them. Some are obvious, some less so. So let’s get into it.

Steamworld Heist 2 hats: how to get them

One of the more obvious ways is to simply find them in chests. At the start of the game you’ll be limited to finding epic loot chests, and other simpler chests in missions. You might get lucky with a drop in the overworld if you’re pushing out into the “clouded” areas and exploring all the map, but you might not. There are chests in the overworld, but you’ll need to clear out the first main story chapter before you can really get searching.

Spoilers ahead!

So after the first main chapter, you will need to gain access to an item that lets your piloted sub go underwater. When you can do this (and you can’t miss it, it’s story-based progression) you can dive under and search underwater for more secrets and chests.

Shoot them off to get specific enemy hats

The other method for collecting hats is to gather them in missions. You might be aiming for headshots to get critical damage, but if you want a hat, like the captain’s hat in the first mission, you will need to shoot that hat off. Aim just above and be patient with your sniper’s aim-line, and knock the hat off. You can also sometimes get the hat via a headshot, but aim for the hat to be sure.

After doing so, it’ll be on the battlefield, and you need to physically go and collect it from the floor. It’ll have a “cog” icon when you hover your movement cursor over it, so you’ll know you’re on the right square. Don’t forget to collect hats this way as it’s arguably easier, and you can keep a mental note of which enemies you have collected hats from. After you’ve grabbed them, you can equip them in the pre-mission menu for gear.

And there you have it, that’s how to collect Steamworld Heist 2 hats.