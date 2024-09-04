4J Studios reveal new game, Reforj

4J Studios, the team behind the Minecraft console adaptations, has announced its brand new open world survival sandbox game, Reforj. The Scottish development studio has released seldom details about Reforj, but what has been released has us excited. With the calibre seen in Minecraft on consoles, there’s a high likelihood this is going to be something special.

Explore, Build, and Survive in this open-world sandbox. Journey to exotic new worlds, establish settlements in hostile conditions, and unlock the secrets of a lost civilization that spans multiple worlds.

Some of the features of Reforj are as follows:

Explore procedurally-generated voxel worlds filled with exotic creatures and strange new elements.

Sculpt and transform blocks into different shapes using intuitive tools for unprecedented creative freedom.

Challenge yourself against hostile creatures and unforgiving environments or build without limits in creative mode.

4J Studios has also revealed it will be “coming soon” to PC, Xbox, and PlayStation, and is powered by its highly anticipated Elements Engine, ” a proprietary voxel sandbox engine that harnesses the incredible power of the newest generation of consoles and graphics cards.”

The team released a trailer recently that shows off the engine, and it has plenty of potential. You can watch the trailer below, then get ready for more details from the devs going forward. Currently in its pre-alpha stage, 4J Studios wants to work with the community to build it and make it better. To keep updated, the team has its own Discord channel, as well an official profile on X.