No Man’s Sky adds fishing in next update

Hello Games has announced that players in No Man’s Sky will be able to do a spot of fishing in the new update, with plenty of aquatic beasties to catch. The last update gave the developers their biggest player numbers in over five years, and the ability to go fish is yet another new feature for a game that has grown massively since it launched.

‘Worlds Part I’ brought new water technology to No Man’s Sky, with players sharing photos in-game of them chilling by lakes and rivers, which inspired the team to create ‘Aquarius,’ the new update that brings fishing to the game. Players will be able to explore the universe in search of the best spot to fish, whether alone or with friends.

Aquarius will feature a large range of different fish, from common minnows to aliens, each living in their own habitat and having their own catching conditions. Fishing in No Man’s Sky will also earn player’s trophies and have them filling out fishing logs, along with new equipment rewards. There’s also a unique fishing expedition which will send players on a quest to go and find the biggest catch of the day.

There seems to be plenty of depth in the update, as new equipment will let you fish in deeper water from a personal fishing platform, and new fishing pots can be used to acquire rarer catches. Finally, players can cook up what they’ve found with new recipe combinations.