Hello Kitty Island Adventure | How to start fishing

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is filled with so much to do to make island living a constant source of fun, and one such activity is fishing. Before long, you’ll be exploring the island, fishing rod in hand, collecting various fish and giving them to your good friend, Badtz-maru. In order to get started, we’ve put together this handy guide that will show you exactly how to start fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Reach friendship level 3 with Badtz-maru

After you’ve reached friendship level 3 with Badtz-maru, you’ll start the ‘Keeping it Reel’ quest, and he’ll give you a recipe to craft a fishing rod. The items needed are as follows:

10 x sticks

3 x thread

1 x gizmo

There’s a good chance that, if you’ve been picking everything up as you go along, you’ll probably already have access to everything. If not, just travel around and look on the floor and in chests to find them. As soon as you’ve gathered the resources, head to the crafting table near Chococat and craft away!

Start fishing!

Once crafted, head back to Badtz-maru and he’ll teach you the basics of using the fishing rod. It’s pretty straightforward when you get the hang of it, however, if you’re struggling, here’s a fundamental breakdown of what to do in order to start fishing in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Select the fishing rod from your tools

Stand close to the edge of water where fish are visible

Tap the rod icon to cast

When a fish bites and the exclamation mark pops up, tap again

Make sure the white arrow stays in the green part of the gauge by controlling it with the two left/right arrows on either side

