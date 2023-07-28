Hello Kitty Island Adventure | How to unlock the camera

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a cute little life sim where you get to live amongst the colourful characters of Hello Kitty on a sunny island, making friends and building a community where fun and friendship are the top priority. There’s plenty to do when you’re there, and one of the earlier tasks has you gathering tools to fulfil your duties as an islander. To be able to create memories in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you’ll need to unlock the camera. Once you’ve got it, you can take photos with other residents and capture a ton of images that can be saved to your photos on your phone. We’ve put together a guide which shows you exactly what you need to do.

Find Pochacco

Once you’ve arrived on the island, go and talk to Hello Kitty. She’ll give you a quest where you can go and give all the residents a gift in order to build friendship levels with them. One such character is Pochacco, the cutest dog alive. After finding him and giving him a gift, you can talk to him where he’ll give you a quest called ‘Gudetama Snap.’ It doesn’t matter whether you complete it or not as you’ll get the camera to be able to go out and finish it.

Once you’ve got the camera in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, you can snap pictures of anything you want by tapping the icon that appears in the bottom right of your screen. As soon as you’re happy with the picture you’ve taken, you’ll then be able to save it to you device’s camera library, meaning you can relive those wonderful memories whenever you like.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure guides

