Hello Kitty Island Adventure | How to unlock fast travel

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a pretty big island, and it can take a while getting from one place to another. Thankfully, there’s a quick and easy way to get started with this one, and it involves finding Kuromi in the Spooky Swamp. We’ve put together a Hello Kitty Island Adventure fast travel guide that shows you how to reach Kuromi and start using those post boxes, but more importantly, how to chat with the uber cute Cinnamoroll.

Talk to Kuromi

In order to reach Kuromi, you’ll need to complete the quest that requires you to find three yellow power crystals. Luckily, we tell you how in our guide to swimming. Once you’ve done that, head to where Lilypad Lagoon is and keep following the path right. You’ll see Kuromi on the map, so just go visit her at the Spooky Swamp and give her the welcome gift. She’ll walk up and stand next to one of the mailboxes you’ve no doubt seen elsewhere on the island..

Deliver the pumpkin

Kuromi will give you a quest whereby you have to hand-deliver a pumpkin to My Melody. Venture all the way towards her shop and head inside to talk to her, where she’ll be stood next to Cinnamoroll. Press the gift option and she’ll happily receive the pumpkin. then she’ll ask you to deliver a potted plant to Kuromi. To save you the long walk back, Cinnamoroll will talk to you and ask to meet at the mailbox outside. This is where they’ll explain how to fast travel in Hello Kitty Island Adventure, which allows you to visit the mailbox right near Kuromi and give her the plant. Now, when you discover a mailbox and click on it, it’ll now become a spot for you to fast travel to.

Hello Kitty Island Adventure Guides

