Dragon’s Dogma 2 | How to fast travel

The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 is vast, sprawling across two huge maps with plenty of land to cover on foot. There are times when the only option to get from one place to another is to do so on foot, but there are times that you simply don’t have the time to make those long and perilous journeys. There are two ways to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2. One way is quick and easy, yet requires you to have prepared correctly first, and the other can be dangerous and quite frankly, a waste of your time. In the below guide we’ll tell you how to fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2′

Dragon’s Dogma 2 fast travel: The Ox cart

While this means of fast travel in Dragon’s Dogma 2 can be direct and cheaper to do, it can also lead to unwanted encounters with creatures along the road. Ox carts are littered across big towns and villages across the world, and after paying a small fee you’ll be able to travel to the destination they’re going. You don’t get to pick where they take you, and at times you might encounter monsters that disrupt your journey, however, it requires a lot less time and effort.

Portcrystals and Ferrystones

Providing you have prepared in advance, using portcrystals and ferrystones to fast travel is the quickest. The developers really don’t want to make it easy for you, but sometimes you don’t have the time to walk great distances on foot. Portcrystals are locations within cities or settlements that need to be activated in order to fast travel there later. There’s a limit on how many you can have activated at once, so only activate portcrystals where you know you’re going to need to go later on (specifically cities with trade opportunities and inns for resting/advancing time).

The next step in order to use these portcrystals is owning ferrystones. These gems will allow you to travel between two portcrystals, however, they are in short supply early on. Thankfully there are a few different ways for you to acquire them.

Merchants – In the first main city you get to in Vermund (the place with Brandt’s questlines), you can find one for 10,000 G at Philbert’s Sundries.

Treasure chests – while a lot rarer, it’s always worth checking chests in case you come across a ferrystone.

Seeker Token reward – if you’ve found a Seeker Token on your travels and are wondering whether it’s worth collecting them, the first reward for the cost of one of these tokens is a ferrystone.

Once you own one of these ferrystones, you’ll be able to use it in your inventory. Available portcrystals will appear on the map after pressing ‘Use,’ and once selected the location you want to travel, a short cutscene starts and you’ll be teleported to where you want to go.