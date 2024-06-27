Dragon’s Dogma 2 update improves frame rate, adds storage options

Capcom has announced an update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 which improves the frame rate, and adds storage options, and multiple tweaks and fixes.

The update has multiple adjustments to storage, as follows:

Adding function to sell items from the storage menu.

Adding function to equip armour from the storage menu.

Adding function to equip armour from the storage when changing vocation in a vocation guild.

Increasing the maximum number of items of one kind that can be put in storage from 99 to 999.

Adjusting so that when an item is put in the storage beyond the maximum limit, the maximum number of items are automatically put in storage.

Elsewhere there are some smaller features like “Adding the option to turn the Arisen’s visibility on or off in photo mode”, and the following:

Adjusting so that it’s easier to find oxcarts in the field.

Fixing issue where Venator’s Leggings, Ring of Predominance, and Comforting Neck Wrap were unobtainable.

Fixing issues that caused players to be able to enter areas they should not be able to.

Fixing issue with purchase pricing for precious stones in Vermund being incorrect at some shops.

Fixing issue where the oracle’s guidance would not account for a necessary character being dead.

Fixing issue where some gathering points would not regenerate until the next playthrough.

Fixing issue where incorrect NPC portraits were displayed.

Fixing issues around opening the door in the Ancestral Chamber.

Fixing issue with hair display on characters of maximum height.

Fixing issues around CPU overload in certain situations.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.

The above changes are all in the update for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S|X. However, the following is exclusive to consoles:

Adding option to change graphics settings to high/low: Frame rates in areas with a lot of NPCs, such as town centers, should be improved. In addition, turning the graphics settings to low should further improve frame rates. Players on Steam can achieve the same results from changing their graphics settings.

Adding option to turn 120Hz output on/off: If your monitor supports 120Hz output, turning this on may make the game display more smoothly. This setting does not guarantee 120 fps.

Capcom adds that “Further frame rate improvements are planned for future updates as well.”.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out now for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S|X.