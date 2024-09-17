Dragon’s Dogma 2 update adds casual mode and more

Capcom has announced a new title update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has just hit, adding quite a bit, not least “casual mode”.
The new casual mode is for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Steam users, and makes the following changes if you choose it:
- Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn
- Reduced price of Ferrystones
- More difficult for weight carried to become “Heavy” or “Very Heavy”
- Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle
- Loss gauge will not increase when selecting “Load from Last Save” after the Arisen dies
- Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a “devastating calamity” occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage
Should you not fancy the casual mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are other quality of life changes in this update, as follows:
- Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl
- Adding “Sovran’s Crown,” “Sovran’s Plate,” and “Sovran’s Greaves” to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged
- Adding variations to Pawns’ idle animations
- Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing
- Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds
- Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones
- Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu
- Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations
- Reducing frequency of crashes
There has also been changes to vocations, such as the Fighter getting increased strength for all weapons, and the Warrior getting extended input duration for “Chain of Blows”. Archer has had some damage output increases, too, and Mage has had lots of buffs as well.
On top of the vocation changes, there’s a load of modifications and fixes, of which you can see the full list on the official blog post regarding the update.
Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam.