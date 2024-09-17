Dragon’s Dogma 2 update adds casual mode and more

Capcom has announced a new title update for Dragon’s Dogma 2 has just hit, adding quite a bit, not least “casual mode”.

The new casual mode is for PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and Steam users, and makes the following changes if you choose it:

Reduced inn fees for staying at an inn

Reduced price of Ferrystones

More difficult for weight carried to become “Heavy” or “Very Heavy”

Less Stamina expended when dashing outside of battle

Loss gauge will not increase when selecting “Load from Last Save” after the Arisen dies

Pawns will recover from dragonsplague without a “devastating calamity” occurring, even if the symptoms progress to a terminal stage

Should you not fancy the casual mode in Dragon’s Dogma 2, there are other quality of life changes in this update, as follows:

Adding a Portcrystal to Bakbattahl

Adding “Sovran’s Crown,” “Sovran’s Plate,” and “Sovran’s Greaves” to the list of items that can be traded with the Dragonforged

Adding variations to Pawns’ idle animations

Adding animations for when Pawns and the Arisen start dashing

Adding animation for when the Arisen is riding on a larger enemy that is flying at high speeds

Making it so that the Main Pawn can be revived an infinite number of times at Forgotten Riftstones

Adding Polski (Polish) under Display Language in the Language section of the Options menu

Further fixes to issues around CPU overload in certain situations

Reducing frequency of crashes

There has also been changes to vocations, such as the Fighter getting increased strength for all weapons, and the Warrior getting extended input duration for “Chain of Blows”. Archer has had some damage output increases, too, and Mage has had lots of buffs as well.

On top of the vocation changes, there’s a load of modifications and fixes, of which you can see the full list on the official blog post regarding the update.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is out now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC via Steam.