The world of Dragon’s Dogma 2 shown off in new video

Last night Capcom aired a 7-minute video on Dragon’s Dogma 2 that introduced players to the world of the game. The video was posted on the official YouTube channel, and not only that, it was led by legendary actor Ian McShane of John Wick and Deadwood (and Lovejoy for those old enough to remember).

We already know a little bit about the world, as the two main locations of Dragon’s Dogma 2 are detailed on the official website.

Vermund

Vermund is a kingdom of humanity where the Arisen rules as king.

It is the first nation the protagonist explores: built on a lush green land, the king and the nobles reside within the kingdom’s fortified city.

The town where the commoners reside sprawls around the castle.

Currently, the Queen Regent Disa supports a false Arisen.

Vermund is the scene of many conspiracies to seize the throne.

Battahl

Battahl is a nation of beastren defined by its own unique culture.

The steep canyons in Battahl still hold ancient ruins, and cities have been constructed amidst them.

The culture, customs, and beliefs of Battahl have been nurtured by their harsh natural environment and differ from those of Vermund.

In Battahl, Pawns are seen as the source of misfortune. Instead of the Arisen,

the citizens worship the Lambent Flame to ward off calamity, with empress Nadinia at its center.

We were lucky enough to spend three hours with it recently and said “There were plenty of other times in the preview where I was left in awe, and it was only three hours. Battling a flock of harpies upon a fjord; seeing the ricochet arrows rip apart a gang of raiders in a cave; fighting a huge wyvern while clinging on for dear life; and taking in the beautiful scenery of both Vermund and Battahl were all highlights. Dragon’s Dogma 2 is going to be special, and I only got to see a small fraction of the finished game. With multiple vocations still to see and more of the fantastical world to explore, along with plenty of quests and random areas and secrets to discover, I can’t wait to play more.”

While it’s all well and good reading about the world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, nothing beats seeing how it looks. You can check out the video from last night below: