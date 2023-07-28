Hello Kitty Island Adventure Guide

Some people may think this one isn’t for them, given it’s an Apple Arcade exclusive, but our Hello Kitty Island Adventure complete guide will be helpful since the title has been in development for over two years, and is a fully fledged console exclusive, with a plethora of game mechanics, items to collect, and much more aside.

Our Hello Kitty Island Adventure hub page is designed to help you with any and all issues you may come across when playing the brand new Hello Kitty game, from finding materials to meeting new friends, and understanding how the game mechanics themselves work. With that in mind then, let’s get to the goods, and check out the links below for help in Hello Kitty Island Adventure.

Come back soon for more additions to our Complete Guide, and you can also read our review, in which Chris White said “Hello Kitty Island Adventure is a charming game filled with copious amounts of content. It allows you to play exactly how you want to, with puzzles and quests that will keep you occupied for hours. There’s already so much to do, and I can’t imagine how Sunblink will continue to add more, but I’m definitely going to keep on playing. It does a lot of things better than ACNH did, and not that it’s trying to be better than Nintendo’s wonderful life sim, it’s certainly something you should play if KK and crew were your jam. However, there’re a fair amount of similarities, and if you’re not one for enjoying cute and cuddly things, this might not be for you”, and scored the game 9/10.

