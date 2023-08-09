Atlas Fallen | How to fast travel

While the world of Atlas Fallen isn’t fully open, it is split into multiple large gameplay areas. You can double-jump and triple-dash around, or sand-surf to move with speed, but even this can feel slow when trying to cross an entire map. Luckily, though, there’s a way to get around quicker. Read on to learn how to fast travel in Atlas Fallen.

Atlas Fallen | When do you unlock Fast Travel?

You can’ unlock the fast travel option until you reach the second Anvil. The first is found after the prologue and first area, and is located after the Unnamed learns to sand-surf. You’ll discover the second Anvil once you start exploring the desert of Caladrias. You’ll need at least two Anvils unlocked to fast travel between them.

After activating two Anvils, the Fast Travel option will appear below Save Game, allowing you to jump between areas much faster. In any area, you should always activate every new Anvil you find, as they are how you upgrade your Armour and Gauntlet, but they’re especially useful for getting around.

How do I find an Anvil?

You’ll be notified by Nyaal when there’s an Anvil nearby, and can usually see his orb floating in the vicinity. To activate an Anvil, you must first lift it out of the sand using the Raise skill. After this, press the corresponding button (Circle on PS5) to slam the Gauntlet on the Anvil and activate its power.

Where can I fast travel to?

You can fast travel between any Anvils you’ve unlocked, and can change the map you’re travelling in by pressing the corresponding button (the trackpad on PS5). Even though NPCs talk as though you can’t return to previous areas or it seems like you’ve gone past points of no return, you can still go between open areas at any time.

There you go: now you know how to Fast Travel in Atlas Fallen. You’ll be teleporting around in no time.