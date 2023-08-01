Atlas Fallen gets a final gameplay trailer ahead of launch

Deck13 Interactive and publisher Focus Entertainment have decided to release one more trailer for Atlas Fallen before the game hits stores on August 10th, and it’s called “Lord of the Sands”, showing new gameplay footage that the developer says is a “jaw-dropping vision of your fast-approaching journey”.

“Propel yourself in the air and glide across the dunes thanks to your sand-infused powers and experience incredible speed, verticality, and high mobility.”, explains the developer via the press release, adding “an ecstatic feel as you explore the vast and timeless land of Atlas and fight its terrifying beasts”.

Check out the trailer, below:

In a devastated, sand-covered world, seize the divine power of a mysterious Gauntlet and wield heroic abilities to defeat a tyrannic, almighty god. Tame the sands to shape them into a shape-shifting weapon and watch it grow larger as you build Momentum to unleash the full, irrepressible power of the Gauntlet. The 151 Essence Stones that can be found in the world of Atlas grant you a wide range of extra effects and abilities. Whether you prefer to play aggressively or prefer to use shields, debuffs and healing, combine Essence Stones how you like to create your own approach to combat.

Elsewhere, the developer reminded us there’s a limited edition, which you can pre-order now, and includes:

The game on the platform of your choice (Physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; Steam Code for PC)

The game’s official SteelBook

A metal poster

The Ruin Rising Pack DLC

Developer Deck13 is likely best known for making games like The Surge, The Surge 2, Lords of the Fallen (the original), and others, so it’ll be interesting to see where this one lands, when it’s out.

Atlas Fallen is coming to PC, Xbox Series S|X, and PlayStation 5 on August 10th. Pre-orders for the game are open now.