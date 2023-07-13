Atlas Fallen gameplay presentation revealed

Focus Entertainment and Deck13 have today shared a gameplay presentation for their upcoming fantasy action-RPG Atlas Fallen. The ‘Behind the Sand’ video showcases what players can expect when it releases on August 10 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Pre-orders are also available now.

The sand has memories, memories of our past, when gods walked this world and our heroes stood among them. But gods’ vanity grew, and, in their struggle, we were cast away. Only fragments of these stories remain in the sand, in the ruins of this shattered, broken world. Even in ruins we endure, we won’t let go. For now, we can stand for ourselves and face gods.

Following on from The Surge, Deck13 has embraced a new vision for the medieval fantasy game, with faster-paced combat. In the gameplay presentation, various developers and creatives talk about how they began to make Atlas Fallen, which includes gorgeous concept art and footage from the game. Through their in-house gaming engine Fledge, Deck13 has consistently strived to enhance the RPG experiences they offer, and with this, they hope to deliver.

Players will be able to explore the fascinating world of Atlas and battle its extraordinary beasts soon, as the game will be released in August, extending or accompanying the joy of summer days and vacations. Meanwhile, the gameplay presentation allows you to take a look at the upcoming thrill that combines exploration and combat, with insight from the dedicated people who envisioned it. Take in their vibrant energy as you prepare for a sand-covered world filled with hidden mysteries and breathtaking sites, and an easy-to-pick-up, empowering combat system that provides immediate sensations and freedom to tailor your playstyle.

The Limited Edition of Atlas Fallen is also available to pre-order, which includes:

The game on the platform of your choice (Physical copies for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X; Steam Code for PC)

The game’s official Steelbook®

A metal poster

The Ruin Rising Pack DLC