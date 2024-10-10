No More Robots announces Starless Abyss, a space Cthulu deck-builder

Not content with announce Descenders Next, another new game is coming from No More Robots, and it’s called Starless Abyss.

Developed by Konafa Games, the game is a “turn-based deckbuilder that’s Eld-rich in lovecraftian flair and roguelike elements”, says the publisher, explaining: “Players take on the role of a “Promixa”, a human or entity held in stasis for years and now finally released with the goal to defeat the ‘Outer Gods’ which have ripped through space and time.”

Check out the reveal trailer, below:

You command a fleet of ships and plow through the space horrors. Successful missions reward you with new artifacts to upgrade your ships, D.I.C.E to help sway pivotal moments between missions or cards from different factions, which can be collected, combined and combo-ed to help destroy the eldritch beasts. But the closer you get to the Outer Gods, the more your sanity depletes. You can try to fight it off… or just embrace the insanity and harness the power of the occult, utilizing ridiculously overpowered Ritual Cards. Try not to go too mad out there, yeah? With three acts per run, loads of different tentacle-y boss battles, over 160 cards and 5 Proximas with different skills and attributes to unlock, upgrade and master, there’s a whole lot of game here. Your mission is simple: defend Earth and destroy the Outer Gods. May we be forgiven!

Here’s the key features from the press release:

Awaken a Proxima with unique skills and downfalls to help you to take on the horrors

Command a fleet of upgradable ships across the universe

Make pivotal decisions when encountering obstacles between combat, which could help boost or decapitate your run

6 different factions of cards can be combined, collected and comboed to defeat the horrors in your own way

Control your fate using D.I.C.E to increase your chances of survival during random encounters

Embrace the occult using ritual cards to powerfully destroy and beat the competition

Earn credits to buy and upgrade your cards

Unlock artifacts on your run to transform your ships powers

Unlock multiple different Proxima’s, each with their own unique set of skills and

downfalls

Starless Abyss is set to launch in 2025 on PC via Steam.