Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap reveals new enemies, coming 2025

Developer Robot Entertainment has revealed more information on it’s upcoming 2025 title, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, including new enemies.

The info comes from an official blog post on Steam, and details some of the ten unique enemy types, including “Orcs, Ogres, Kobolds, Trolls, Bats, Gnolls, and more”.

Check out a trailer for the game, then we’ll get into the information.

Here’s the details on some of the new enemies:

The Skeleton Orc comes out at night, mostly. Outside of Distortions and maybe a certain boss, you’re only going to see these guys if you choose to take on a Night Mission. In this case, they do not come through the gates with the rest of the enemies – they crawl out of the ground at random spots around the map. Their attack resembles those of the basic Orcs, but they do have a few unique features. You can only hit them with one headshot before their skulls pop off. No more headshots mean no more headshot bonus damage, but that doesn’t slow them down. They also have their own unique voice over lines that we absolutely love. Drummer Orc: You’ll hear the Drummer Orc’s banger beats from miles away, and when you do, you’ll want to find him quickly. His inspiring music pumps up the enemies around him – speeding them up and giving them a damage boost. He’s just one example of the kind of support units we’ve added that give the player a little more to focus on during the waves without needing to threaten barricades.

You’ll hear the Drummer Orc’s banger beats from miles away, and when you do, you’ll want to find him quickly. His inspiring music pumps up the enemies around him – speeding them up and giving them a damage boost. He’s just one example of the kind of support units we’ve added that give the player a little more to focus on during the waves without needing to threaten barricades. Balloon Orc: The Balloon Orc is one of my new favorites – in part because of how much the studio execs hate encountering him. This Orc doesn’t care about the Rift, he’s a Hunter. That means he’s coming for the player. And he’s a Flying unit, which means he goes over barricades and isn’t affected by floor traps. His little slingshot hits hard, while he’s hard to hit. The Balloon Orc is also our first strafing unit, so between shots he’ll try to break your ankles. They’ve also got their own voice lines, although the long-term exposure to the gases needed to inflate their rides seem to have affected their vocal cords.

You can get more info on the likes of the Fire Ogre, Troll Archer, etc, on the official blog post.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is coming to PC in 2025.