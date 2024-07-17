Robot Entertainment has announced that Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025. Deathtrap is the latest chapter in the Orcs Must Die! series, and in this latest installment, players can fight solo or with up to four players in action-packed third-person gameplay. As brand-new War Mages, players will evolve through rogue-lite progression, enhancing their unique abilities to eviscerate, incinerate and obliterate massive hordes of relentless orcs.

Patrick Hudson, co-founder and CEO of Robot Entertainment had this to say about the announcement:

We are thrilled to unveil the latest instalment in the Orcs Must Die! franchise. Our goal has always been to push the boundaries of fun and creativity. With Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, we embraced the challenge of innovating within a thirteen-year-old franchise by listening closely to our fans and their requests. We’ve stayed true to the classic chaotic action and light-hearted tone, while introducing four-player co-op, new and versatile heroes with deeply unique abilities, expanded level variety, and new rogue-lite progression choices. This game is all about delivering the most exhilarating orc-slaying experience yet.

Offering adaptive difficulties based on the number of players, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap lets players choose from 6 War Mages, each with their own playstyles, personalities, traps, and abilities. Finding synergies between them, maximising their kit, and tailoring playstyles is key to successfully smashing orcs.

Each intensifying wave of enemies is bolstered with randomised buffs and debuffs. Utilising the environment, while factoring in weather and time of day will be key in pushing back against the growing hordes. As the buffs and debuffs grow, players can choose to fight on or return to their castle hub to power their hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight.

To further celebrate today’s announcement of Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, all games, and DLC in the Orcs Must Die! series are now discounted on Steam until July 31, 2024.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap is coming to Steam, Epic Games Store, and Xbox Series X|S in early 2025.