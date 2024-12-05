Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap release date announced

Robot Entertainment has announced the release date and some new gameplay for Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap, and it’s an early 2025 title.

Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap will be coming to PC (Steam, Epic Games Store), and Xbox Series S|X on January 28th, and will support four players, rogue-lite progression, and “all new orc hordes“.

Check out the new trailer, below:

In this thrilling new chapter of the critically acclaimed franchise, players can fight solo or with up to four players in action-packed third-person gameplay. As brand-new War Mages, players will evolve through rogue-lite progression, enhancing their unique abilities to eviscerate, incinerate and obliterate massive hordes of relentless orcs. Offering adaptive difficulties based on the number of players, Orcs Must Die! Deathtrap lets players choose from 6 War Mages, each with their own playstyles, personalities, traps and abilities. Finding synergies between them, maximising their kit and tailoring playstyles is key to successfully smashing orcs. Each intensifying wave of enemies is bolstered with randomised buffs and debuffs. Utilising the environment, while factoring in weather and time of day will be key in pushing back against the growing hordes. As the buffs and debuffs grow, players can choose to fight on or return to their castle hub to power their hero, weapons, and traps before facing a formidable Orc General in a brutal boss fight.

There’s been three games in the main Orcs Must Die! series, with the third released in 2021. The third game is currently sat on a “very positive” rating on Steam, and is a similar style game, described as: “Orcs Must Die! 3 ushers orc-slaying mayhem to a previously unimaginable scale. Solo, or 2 player co-op, arm yourself with a massive arsenal of traps and weapons. Slice, burn, toss and zap hordes of repugnant orcs in this long-awaited successor to the award-winning series.”

