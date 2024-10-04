Void Sols is coming in November, demo coming soon

Publisher Modern Wolf has announced that the geometric souls-like game Void Sols, is set for release on PC via Steam on November 12th.

Not only that, but a demo will be coming as part of Steam Next Fest, the publisher, along with developer Finite Reflection, has confirmed.

Check out the newly released launch date trailer, below:

In Void Sols, you will explore a minimalist top-down shadowy geometric world as a lowly triangle, challenging you to take down powerful sword-wielding angular enemies, crafty arrow-flinging fiends and brutal bosses. Personalise your build on your quest to liberate this subjugated world.

Here’s the key features from the latest press release:

Refine your build – Acquire ‘Sols’ (in-game power-ups) by defeating enemies and roaming a rich world of hidden mysteries, and spend them on tailoring your playstyle. Change your loadout and stats at designated ‘bonfires’ as much as you want in order to adapt to the challenges you will face.

Acquire ‘Sols’ (in-game power-ups) by defeating enemies and roaming a rich world of hidden mysteries, and spend them on tailoring your playstyle. Change your loadout and stats at designated ‘bonfires’ as much as you want in order to adapt to the challenges you will face. Explore a world teeming with secrets – Enter a dark, abstract fantasy with non-verbal narration and extensive lore to discover. Unveil secret shortcuts, hidden items, and reveal what led this world to be plunged into darkness.

Enter a dark, abstract fantasy with non-verbal narration and extensive lore to discover. Unveil secret shortcuts, hidden items, and reveal what led this world to be plunged into darkness. Face formidable foes – the perfect gateway to the souls-like genre, Void Sols features a range of difficulty sliders to ease you into the game or to challenge even the toughest souls-like veterans. Turn the tides in your favour by using the enemy’s own traps against them, exploit their weaknesses, and gain temporary allies.

The demo for Void Sols will be playable between October 14th and 21st, and will feature “up to three hours of gameplay in the main storyline, alongside a range of bonus challenge modes for players to experience, as well as the chance to battle two main bosses, numerous enemies, and experiment with a range of build combinations and weapons.”

We played the game back in March, and liked it, saying: “Anyone looking for a new type of Soulslike challenge might well find Void Sols worth tangling with. The section I played presents a dark, grimy world with interesting, if simplistic, combat that nevertheless demands to be explored and beaten by anyone brave enough.”

Void Sols will be released on November 12th for PC via Steam.