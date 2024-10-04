You can win a real life Safehouse (sort of) with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

If the only thing stopping you from becoming an international superspy is the price of safehouses, you can breath a sigh of relief thanks to Activision-Blizzard and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. They’re giving away a whopping £100,000 to buy your very own safehouse and even decorate it with an awesome gaming bundle, too. Well, maybe just to put toward an actual house given the ridiculous cost of living in the UK right now.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set in then hallowed year of 1991, which for those of you who only remember years by which films came out, was the year they released the Best Action Film Ever (TM) in Terminator 2: Judgement Day. It was also a year when the average house price in the UK was around £58,000 (according to the UK Land Registry), which these days will just about re-do a kitchen. Campaign Missions in BlOps 6 are launched from a safehouse, and to celebrate this Activision are launching the Safehouse Challenge from today, October 4, until October 21 – a few days before the launch on October 25.

Keeping with the themes of deception and espionage, the challenge will be hosted by Capital FM presenter Roman Kemp and see three internet personalities (Angry Ginge, Danny Aarons, and Ash Holme) face off in a series of “intense Black Ops-style tests and forfeits”.

The challenge will take place in a specially-created Safehouse, and to enter all you need to do is tune and decide who you believe will come out as the overall victor by visiting this website. You’ll be able to watch everything as it unfolds on Call of Duty’s official social media channels (X or TikTok) from October 10.

Everyone who picks the correct “Agent” will be placed into a prize draw for the £100K and the gaming gear, which includes an Xbox Series X with controller, a 55in Panasonic MZ980 TV, and a gaming PC with the following specs: NZXT H5 Flow Chassis RGB, AMD 7800X3D CPU, ASUS TUF 7900 XTX GPU, 2TB Corsair NVMe drive, Corsair H100i LCD Cooler, 32GB Corsair Vengeance RGB memory, ASUS TUF Gaming X670E-PLUS Wifi motherboard, and Windows 11 Home.

Of the event, host Roman Kemp said: “This year Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is taking gamers back to the 90s, a time that we all look back on fondly thanks to the incredible music, wild fashion, and ‘Cool Britannia’ vibes. However, the 90s was also a time of political upheaval and deception, so to secure the prize for one of their fans our Rogue Agents will need to embody the 90s and the Black Ops spirit to secure the bag.”

As for the legal details, entrants must be UK residents, non-homeowners, and over 18. The contest is live from 9am GMT on October 4 and will run until 10am GMT on October 21. To enter, visit the site, answer the question “Why should you win the house deposit?” in 100 words or less, and then select their Agent. You’ll find full Ts & Cs on the site.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be released on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox on October 25, and will be available for no extra charge through PC and Xbox Game Pass from launch.