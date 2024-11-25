Alien: Rogue Incursion reveals Davis 01 voice actor

Developer Survios has announced a new actor for upcoming VR title, Alien: Rogue Incursion, and it’s someone who’s been in Hi-Fi Rush, Spider-Man, and more.

Daymond also played Zhao in the English dub of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, is a voice in Helldivers 2, Chai from Hi-Fi Rush, and has a fairly hefty list of performances in games to date.

The developer explains the role of Robbie Daymond, who plays the voice of Davis 01 as follows: “Davis 01 is an AI companion and sentient combat synthetic who partners with Zula Hendricks (voiced by Andia Winslow) on a dangerous mission to rescue her squad mate. Acting as a guide by providing exposition and information throughout gameplay, Davis 01 also serves as Zula Hendricks’ conscience as her mission against the Xenomorphs becomes an obsession.”

You can see Davis 01, above. The developer continues explaining his character, thus: “As Zula’s companion, Daymond’s performance spotlights the strong relationship between Davis 01 and Zula, a bond that is closer than just squad mates. Expertly capturing the AI’s grapples with sentience and motivations, players will discover the hidden mysteries through the immersive storytelling experience.”

Alien: Rogue Incursion is an all-new single-player, action-horror VR game featuring an original story that fully immerses players within the terrors of the Alien universe. Designed by Alien fans for Alien fans, Survios brings their expertise to crafting this frightfully immersive Alien virtual reality game.

Here’s some of the key features from the Steam Page:

COMPELLING ORIGINAL NARRATIVE: Experience the Alien universe firsthand with Zula Hendricks, a resilient former Colonial Marine with a complicated past on a dangerous mission to rescue friend and former squad mate, Benjamin Carver. With her synthetic companion Davis 01, Zula must fight her way to the heart of the Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility and confront the secrets waiting within. There she will discover new and deadly horrors that, once unleashed, could spell the end for humankind.

DANGER LURKS EVERYWHERE: Xenomorphs can intelligently use the environment to find the best angle of attack and appear from anywhere around you. Playing in VR will test your nerves and skill as you feel the pulse-pounding terror of facing off against deadly Xenomorphs all around you. In addition to weapons and gear, you will also need your resourcefulness, quick reflexes, and ability to stay cool under terrifying pressure to survive.

MISTAKES ARE DEADLY: Combat is dynamic and can happen (or not) based on Player actions, and the moment you don’t respect Xenomorphs is the minute you die in a gory mess. Spawning is reactive to the players movements; make a lot of noise, and you are calling the Xenomorphs to you. In combat with Xenomorphs, death is very much an inevitable reality.

ICONIC WEAPONS AND GEAR: Locate Xenomorphs with your Motion Tracker. Unleash a hailstorm of bullet fire with your Pulse Rifle, Shotgun, and more from your arsenal to battle the Perfect Organism.

Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PSVR2 and PCVR on December 19th. It’s coming to Meta Quest 3 on February 13.