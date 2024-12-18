Alien: Rogue Incursion review

Virtual reality has always been filled with potential for players to enter worlds made famous by those on the silver screen, but there haven’t been a lot. This is more than likely because developers want to do justice to the source material and make their games more than just a cheap shoe-in to a franchise. Alien: Rogue Incursion manages to bring you into the tense and secluded world of Alien, offering an authentic experience while at the same time giving players a new way to experience the horrors of such an iconic science fiction IP.

You play as Zula Hendricks, an ex-Colonial Marine who’s trying to rescue her friend on the uncharted planet of Purdan. I was expecting the kind of tension felt in Alien: Isolation, evading a singular xenomorph, but instead, Servios has made a game where there’s not just a singular enemy. Think of it as more Aliens, where multiple creatures lurk bloodied facilities. When I killed my first alien, I was a little disappointed that it was so easy, worrying that the rest of the game was going to lose that tension.

I spent the entirety of Alien: Isolation living in fear, never able to relax at the worry that my time would soon be up. After killing that alien in Rogue Incursion, the tension did indeed disappear, but it lulled me into a false sense of security. I did ease up and think I was going to be able to kill these xenomorphs with ease, but the next few encounters soon reminded me that this was going to be no walk in the park. The way they can appear at any point, solo or in packs, keeps you on edge, and like all good horror games, that tension is built when there’s nothing actually there.

Being immersed in VR while experiencing that dread is already putting you on high alert, but hearing the pipes rattle, computers blink, and vents hiss could always be so much more than a random noise. These aliens are smart, and if you happen to die at the hands of them, the next time you encounter them they may appear from a different area. Knowing this highlights how they think individually, using their raised intelligence to attack you at any point, from any angle. This is what helps to build the fear.

You aren’t evading one alien, you are evading them all. You do have various tools to help you, but it never quite feels enough. Pair this with a well-designed environment and superb audio design, and Alien: Rogue Incursion feels like an authentic entry into a franchise that has had its fair share of duds. This is a fully-fledged single-player game, and you need to keep your wits about you for hours. Thankfully, there are times where you’re not going to be attacked. The thing is, you never actually realise this when you’re playing because of how tense it is.

Zula has all the trappings of someone being hunted by the xenomorphs. The famous motion tracker with the beeps and the pulse rifle that packs a punch are there, but you also have medi-vials, a data pad, and more. There are times when you need to hack into terminals and manipulate the environment, but you do get moments to soak in the atmosphere and see just how good Servios has made its entry into the franchise. When you do face off against the aliens, gripping your rifle with both hands gives you much better accuracy, but you’re never guaranteed an easy kill.

Watching an alien run across a floor grate above you, seeing them blink on your motion tracker, and hearing their terrifying screech does put a smile on your face even if it’s through gritted teeth. I love the movies, even the crappier ones, but Alien: Rogue Incursion sits pretty high on the list now. Uncovering the messed up experiments while learning more of the lore is exciting, and a shout out to the android Davis 01 who acts as your guide through the game. While I loved a lot of it, some of the save points are far apart, meaning you sometimes have to go back quite a way and replay areas.

Alien: Rogue Incursion features a true “alien” experience, diving into the roots of the franchise and giving players one of the most authentic journeys into the world of Weyland-Yutani and their corrupt ways. The xenomorphs are smart, keeping you on your toes every step of the way, featuring an engaging story that makes you want to uncover the secrets within. The controls are easy to get used to, and with so many tools you never struggle to equip the correct one. Servios has made a great game, and I loved every second of it.