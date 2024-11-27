Bellwright “Villages 2.0 update” adds new mechanics, quality of life improvements, and more

Donkey Crew LLC, the developer behind Bellwright, has announced and released a large update for the town-building survival RPG, “Villages 2.0”.

The developer says that: “Key highlights include Villages 2.0, which enhances immersion with NPC labour animations, introduces a Prosperity system to influence village growth, and reworks the Militia system to allow for temporary recruitment of reinforcements. Players will also experience a new dynamic world where regions evolve based on their actions and war camps emerge as threats.”

There are also quality of life improvements, new settlement upgrades, and there’s even a 10% discount making the game $26.99 during the Steam Autumn sale, which runs from today (November 27th) until December 4th.

Check out the Villages 2.0 update trailer, below:

Since its impressive Steam Early Access launch back in April this year, Donkey Crew has remained committed to shaping Bellwright alongside its growing community. With consistent updates and improvements inspired by player feedback, the game has already earned a strong reputation, boasting 78% “Mostly Positive” user reviews on Steam. The Villages 2.0 Update exemplifies the studio’s dedication to enhancing gameplay for both new and returning players. The update not only expands gameplay with new quests and a captivating storyline addition but also incorporates numerous community-requested QoL changes. These improvements reflect Donkey Crew’s ongoing efforts to enhance player enjoyment and ensure Bellwright continues to grow and evolve.

Here’s some more of the key update features from the press release:

More immersive villages with NPC labour animations, the new Prosperity Mechanic for village growth, a Militia System for recruiting soldiers, and revamped Village Improvements with lasting benefits.

Dynamic World: Regions now react to player actions with threats like enemy war camps and invasions, making defence critical to regional safety and prosperity.

Settlement Upgrades: Build roads, add decorations, and enjoy new quality-of-life features like sitting on chairs and benches to admire your creations.

Bellwright is available now on PC via Steam.