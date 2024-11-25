Darkest Dungeon II new game mode coming in January

Developer Red Hook Studios has announced that the new free game mode (Kingdoms), and the first of three adventures modules for Darkest Dungeon II are coming in January for PC, along with the next paid DLC as well.

The content will be hitting the PC version on January 27th, 2025.

The new mode Kingdoms, is described as follows: “Kingdoms is an entirely new game mode coming to Darkest Dungeon II, released as a free update and consisting of three themed adventure modules, starting with Hunger of the Beast Clan. Featuring a completely reimagined game structure, Kingdoms is a parallel game experience to the Confessions game mode. Players will be tasked with defending the realm from incursions by all-new enemy-factions. Up first they will be tasked with fending off the pitiless onslaught of the rotting and ravenous beastmen!”

Chris Bourassa, Creative Director, said: “At Red Hook we love going against the grain. When asking ourselves how best to expand Darkest Dungeon II, we were nonplussed at the conventional wisdom of simply packing in more content. Instead, we pushed ourselves to reimagine the very structure of DDII, and from that thought experiment was born an entirely new game mode: Kingdoms.

Kingdoms is a parallel experience to the main DDII narrative campaign (“Confessions”), and remixes almost every system in the game. Players will journey from Inn to Inn across a persistent Kingdom map, racing to complete a quest line before time runs out. They will defend territory against a new bestial threat, complete contracts, upgrade and protect Inns – all the while switching up their parties to rest their most beleaguered heroes.

We agree, inflation sucks – that’s why all three Kingdoms modules are FREE updates to Darkest Dungeon II!”

The Inhuman Bondage DLC introduces a new mini-region, The Catacombs, and a new playable hero to Darkest Dungeon II, the fan favourite and original Kickstarter backer-assisted designed character: The Abomination. The Catacombs invite players to plunge their stagecoach beneath the Kingdom to face a corrosive, oozing threat. This is a high risk, high reward region featuring a faction of new enemies and new items, and will bring variety and challenge to both ‘Confessions’ and ‘Kingdoms’. The Abomination brings unique mechanics, trinkets, signature items, palettes, weapon kits and a fully voiced origin story including playable flashback encounters.

Darkest Dungeon II is out now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.