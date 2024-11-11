Hello Neighbor 3 in active development

tinybuild has announced Hello Neighbor 3 in today’s Hello Neigbor animated series two finale with the franchise creator at the helm. Nikita Kolesnikov is working with a small team of developers to make it something special, imitating the approach the team made to the first title. The series is loved by fans and has seen over 40 million people play it across PlayStation, Xbox, PC, Nintendo Switch, VR, and mobile devices.

Embark on a cozy yet eerie adventure through the forgotten, half-abandoned town of Raven Brooks. Stick to the shadows in a full simulation for the ultimate sandbox experience where every decision is the right one, but each action can potentially unleash catastrophic consequences upon anyone and everyone. Meet the locals, each with distinct personalities, circumstances, and desires, untangle long-forgotten memories, and discover complex solutions to overarching goals through Hello Neighbor 3’s systems-based exploration.

“Really excited to keep the development of the Hello Neighbor 3 in an open format, sharing our journey,” said Nikita Kolesnikov, franchise creator. “Fingers crossed, early alphas will soon be available to try out!”

The original Hello Neighbor did some serious numbers and was a perfect title for players to stream on Twitch due to the tension it helped to create as players sneaked around a house to avoid detection from the strange man with a moustache. While very little has been revealed about Hello Neighbor 3, it’s still cool to know we are going to get a third one in the future.

You can watch the Devlog for Hello Neighbor 3 below: