Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble getting Godzilla and Hatsune Miku

SEGA has announced that Godzilla and Hatsune Miku will be joining the roster for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble from November 26. Both characters will be available individually via Nintendo eShop, and will coincide with a brand new update that will be free to all players.
Smash through the competition as Godzilla, the mighty King of the Monsters, or party as the cheerful virtual singer Hatsune Miku, ready to share her love for music with the world. As noted, both will be available for purchase as playable guest DLC characters on November 26! Players can wreak destruction on fellow players as Godzilla, with banana pickups replaced by trains, or groove through various stages as MIKU, collecting musical notes in lieu of bananas.
The free update for Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble will feature plenty of new features and additions, so if you’re not fussed about Godzilla or Hatsune Miku, there’s still lots to enjoy. There’s a ‘Nijisanji Ukiuki Outfit Set’ coming for free, which includes a Cup logo t-shirt, a monkey ball with the Cup logo on it, and a costume inspired by Saegusa Akina, giving fans of the Virtual YouTuber some great goodies all for free.
A brand new mode called Super Punchy Brawl is coming as well, allowing players to send their opponent flying off the map with a big boxing glove. There’re panels across the map that can be used to buff their boxing gloves up to two times for added damage. Players can also store damage from an opponent’s punch making it easier to knock opponents away. A new stage has been added to the existing Banana Hunt Lounge to accommodate the new mode.
Adventure Mode is getting a new set of rules and enhancements with the 2.00 update including:
- Time Attack will now include a new Banana Bonus option where the players can collect bananas to reduce their overall time.
- The No Miss Challenge tests players to see how far they can survive in Adventure Mode with only one life.
- Super Speed makes players’ balls roll even faster. Don’t fall off the Stage!
- Step into the world of your character with Monkey See, where players can see the world from inside their ball!
- The bravest monkeys can show their skills with even more difficult courses in Ultimate EX stages.
Finally, the other features include a quick retry so players can restart straight away without pausing, a character selection randomisation, a bulk purchase option in the in-game shop, the ability to carry over save data from the demo, colour options for player’s names, and more. Whether you want to get Godzilla and Hatsune Miku for Banana Rumble or not, there’s lots coming on November 26.