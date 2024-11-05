World of Tanks is getting a Vikings crossover

World of Tanks has revealed a huge collaboration with the excellent TV show Vikings, giving players a chance to recruit Ragnar Lothbrok. Two other big players from the show will also be available to recruit: Bjorn Ironside and Ivar the Boneless. There are special rewards to earn such as the Felice IX Premium Tank, and players will be able to purchase two more characters from the show via the in-game store.

As the crows of Odin soar, the clash of steel and the sound of battle fill the air. The time has come! Starting on November 7, Battle Pass Special: Vikings invites players to embark on an epic journey inspired by the popular Vikings TV series. For two weeks, players will unleash their inner Viking as they conquer, shoulder to shoulder with iconic characters, to claim the ultimate prize—a Viking war chariot, the Felice Tier IX Premium tank.

For those unfamiliar with the TV show, Vikings follows the story of fearless leader Ragnar Lothbrok and his family. It’s genuinely one of the best shows ever, featuring thrilling combat and a powerful story, with superb performances from actors like Katheryn Winnick and Travis Fimmel. Rangar, Bjorn, and Ivar will all be available as Basic Rewards in the Battle Pass. Lagertha and Floki will also be available for purchase in the in-game store, bringing five of the best characters from Vikings to World of Tanks.

There will be forty levels of rewards in the Battle Pass Special, with the Felice Tank being inspired by early Scandinavian culture. The tank is coated in an exclusive ‘Westward Bound’ 3D style, layered with Viking shields, Lothbrok’s flag, and a compass helping players to find their way. There’s also a raven flying overhead to symbolise the eye of Odin as you head into battle. Players will also be able to customise their tanks with Viking-inspired designs, with one based on Lagertha’s shield and the Spawn of Jormungandr, the world serpent.

A trailer has been released to show Vikings coming to World of Tanks, which you can watch below: