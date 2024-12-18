ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition out now on mobile devices

Grove Street Games and publisher Snail Games have together announced ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is out today for mobile devices.

The game has been made in partnership with Studio Wildcard, and you can grab it now on the iOS App Store, or the Android Google Play Store for free.

The publisher says: “This new free adaptation of ARK is a massive mobile dino-adventure featuring the full-scale ARK: Survival Evolved experience found on PC’s and consoles, plus all the ARK Expansion Packs – Scorched Earth, Aberration, Extinction, Genesis Parts 1 & 2 and the fan-favorite Ragnarok community-created map and more – ensuring thousands of gameplay hours. ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is also coming soon to the Epic Games Store mobile marketplace.”

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition features gigantic worlds to explore, taming and training of over 150 dinosaurs and primeval creatures, multiplayer tribe dynamics, and, of course, crafting and building – all while setting a new standard for graphical and feature expectations on mobile devices. The App launched today with the original ARK Island Map, Scorched Earth and Aberration expansion maps. All additional expansions will be available by the end of 2025. ARK Island: In this free experience, ARK players are stranded naked, freezing and starving on a mysterious island, where they must hunt, harvest, craft items, grow crops, and build shelters to survive. They use skill and cunning to kill, tame, breed, and ride the dinosaurs and primeval creatures living in the ARK. From primordial island jungles progressing to the futuristic tek-chambers of an interstellar starship, every sprawling environment is here for you to conquer either online or single player.

Despite being free to play, there is an “Ark Pass Subscription” which costs $4.99 monthly (or $49.99 a year) which “unlocks every current and future Expansion Pack and monthly bonuses”. Elsewhere, the publisher says “Expansion Packs and features can also be purchased individually”:

Scorched Earth Expansion Pack: This entirely new land is composed of six unique, desert themed biomes – dunes, high desert, mountains, canyons, badlands and oasis – each with their own aesthetic and ecosystem. Use skills honed on ARK’s faraway Island to kill, tame, breed, and ride the fantastical new creatures that have evolved to survive the Desert’s ultra harsh conditions, including… DRAGONS! Travel back and forth between the Island and the Desert to team up with hundreds of players across both worlds or play in single player mode.

This entirely new land is composed of six unique, desert themed biomes – dunes, high desert, mountains, canyons, badlands and oasis – each with their own aesthetic and ecosystem. Use skills honed on ARK’s faraway Island to kill, tame, breed, and ride the fantastical new creatures that have evolved to survive the Desert’s ultra harsh conditions, including… DRAGONS! Travel back and forth between the Island and the Desert to team up with hundreds of players across both worlds or play in single player mode. Aberration Expansion Pack: Waking up on ‘Aberration’, a derelict, malfunctioning ARK with an elaborate underground biome system, survivors face exotic new challenges unlike anything before: extreme radioactive sunlight and environmental hazards, ziplines, wingsuits, climbing gear, cave dwellings, charge-batteries, and far more, along with a stable of extraordinary new creatures await within the mysterious depths. But beware the ‘Nameless’: unrelenting, Element-infused humanoids which have evolved into vicious light-hating monstrosities! On Aberration, survivors will uncover the ultimate secrets of the ARKs, and discover what the future holds in store for those strong and clever enough to survive!

ARK: Ultimate Mobile Edition is out now for iOS and Android devices.