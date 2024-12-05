My First Gran Turismo launching for PS4 and PS5 on December 6th

PlayStation has announced My First Gran Turismo, a new free to play title celebrating the 30th anniversary of PlayStation, coming on December 6th.

Kazunori Yamauchi President of Polyphony Digital, Creator of Gran Turismo spoke about the game on the Official PlayStation Blog, saying: ” I’m thrilled to introduce My First Gran Turismo, a special free-to-play invitation to dive into the exhilarating world of motorsports. This experience holds a special place in my heart, as it pays tribute to the origins of the first Gran Turismo, where players of all generations discovered the joys of driving. Whether it’s introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving”.

Yamauchi adds that it “ was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level.”

Check out the new trailer, below:

Yamauchi says on the blog: “This isn’t just about playing a game; it’s about embarking on a personal driving journey. We’ve made sure the experience is intuitive, allowing anyone to get behind the wheel and master the essentials, such as cornering, braking, and acceleration. By playing it, users will build confidence one lap at a time, tackling new challenges that’ll steadily refine their driving skills.”

My First Gran Turismo will also support PlayStation VR2 (on PS5, obviously), with Yamauchi adding: “My First Gran Turismo also has full PlayStation VR2 support, allowing you to experience a whole new level of driving realism and highly immersive gameplay.”

Some of the features are:

Set records, chase achievements, and take on a range of challenges. There are three Race Events, three Time Trials, three Music Rally stages, as well as a full suite of License Tests, all of which allow users to simply experience the thrill of driving.

Included are 18 unique cars, each with its own personality. Players will drive them on iconic tracks that some Gran Turismo veterans may find nostalgic, namely the Kyoto Driving Park, Deep Forest Raceway, and Trial Mountain Circuit.

It launches on December 6th on PS5 and PS4.