Monaco 2 demo coming as part of Steam Next Fest

A game that’s been coming for a very long time will soon be playable for all, as Monaco 2 is getting a Steam Next Fest demo.

From February 24th until March 3rd the demo will be playable, and Pocketwatch Games last released a new trailer five months ago, which neatly shows off the game, and reminds people what made the first title so popular in the first place.

In Monaco 2, no two heists are ever the same. Your crew is the key to success—each member has their own unique abilities, allowing you to tackle any challenge with style and precision. Use Blueprint Mode to orchestrate the perfect plan, but be ready to improvise when things go awry. Finish the job and reap the rewards as you hack security systems, subdue guards, cause an adorable doggy distraction, and more with your crew. Monaco 2 launches later this year, the co-op demo will be available on February 20th ahead of Steam Next Fest.

As you can see, the press release re-confirms that the game is coming this year, which is nice to see. Here’s the key features from the press release, as well:

They say there’s no honor among thieves, but they’ve never met your crew! Team up with up to three other players in local or online multiplayer to finish the job. Utilize Your Skills: Choose from a selection of eight playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Need to adapt? Switch your character mid-run to overcome whatever obstacles stand between you and untold riches!

Choose from a selection of eight playable characters, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles. Need to adapt? Switch your character mid-run to overcome whatever obstacles stand between you and untold riches! Hatch the Perfect Plan: Every heist requires careful planning. With Blueprint Mode, you can look at the level’s layout before you start the mission and craft the best approach.

Every heist requires careful planning. With Blueprint Mode, you can look at the level’s layout before you start the mission and craft the best approach. Endless Thrills: Complete the structured campaign or test your skills against the hundreds of procedurally generated seeded levels, proving once and for all that you and your friends are the ultimate thieves!

Monaco 2 is coming to PC this year.