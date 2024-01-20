1More Pistonbuds Pro Q30 True Wireless ANC Earbuds review

These days it’s almost harder to find expensive earbuds than budget sets. There are thousands of options out there that offer decent quality at an affordable price, and the challenge is deciding which ones to buy when the feature sets are so similar. But for around £40, the 1More Pistonbuds Pro Q30 make a pretty convincing argument.

See, one of the main things the Q30s boast that a lot of their immediate competitors don’t is solid noise-cancellation. While it’s not necessarily the domain of higher-end earbuds, noise-cancelation is still not all that common in low to mid-range models. I’ve long been a fan of what 1More develop – the 1More Aero earbuds are stilll my all-day-at-work go-to choice – and the Pistonbuds Pro Q30s are another example of great quality from this manufacturer.

One thing I noticed right away was how comfortable they are in my ears. It’s a big no-no for me when you’re “aware” that you have earbuds in. I’d rather put them in, turn the music on, and forget about them. These are very comfortable, despite looking a little blocky aesthetically. They have a unique shape that resembles, well, pistons I suppose, in a rectangular white case. But looks aside, they feel great.

While you can adjust the levels using the 1More Music app, I found once again that I really didn’t need to. They sound superb as they are, delivering solid sound quality across a broad range of genres. There’s a noticeable difference in the way high-end earbuds sound, and while the Q30s don’t quite reach the heights of, say, the TOZO Golden X1s we reviewed a while back, they more than hold their own against other similar-priced buds.

Battery life is another plus. They’ll give you roughly 4 to 5 hours of playback from a full charge – with noise-cancelling on. You can extend the battery life by turning it off, pushing it up to around 7 hours. It’s enough to not be a major problem, but keep the case handy and top them up when you can.

I always test bluetooth earbuds with my Steam Deck, too, which is a solid indication of how they deal with the often frenetic audio of modern games, and the 1More Pistonbuds Pro Q30s hold up very well here, too. I’ve been playing a lot of Diablo 4, which has rich, visceral audio design that sounds great through the buds. The spatial audio isn’t missed much here, either, thankfully.

As for the actual noise-cancelling itself, I found it to be pretty solid. It’s not as good as the 1More Aero, but the three variable options allow you to change it as it suits you, and the strong option was great for getting some work done in a busy household. This can also be tweaked in the app menu, but it’s a simple case of long-pressing on either bud to change it.

I don’t have too many complaints to level against the 1More Pistonbuds Pro Q30 earbuds. They may not boast the best battery life or the most immersive noise-cancelling, but for under £50 they’re among the best options you can choose.