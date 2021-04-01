Beyond NRG Nootropic Energy Drink review

These days people spend more and more time sitting at their desks, whether gaming, writing, working, coding, or just browsing. It can be hard to keep focus, especially when we’re there for long periods of the day without any other stimulus – and half the time when we need a little kick we’ll reach for the coffee pot. Again and again and again. Well, I’ve been testing a new alternative energy and focus supplement, Beyond NRG, a sugar-free nootropic energy drink designed to help you stay awake and maintain concentration no matter what you’re working on. But how does it actually perform?

Whenever I see a new product like this promising the Earth I’m always very sceptical, especially when you have things like Sneak already making a killing and providing a pretty solid and established alternative. But having spent a few weeks sampling Beyond NRG, I went right ahead and ordered my own batch.

First off, it tastes great. The sample box I had contained 20 sachets of multiple flavours: Mango, Pineapple & Blood Orange, Wild Forest Fruits, Blue Raspberry Lemonade, Honeydew Melon, Grape & Raspberry, and Strawberry, Watermelon & Lime. I did not dislike a single flavour – although I will say the Wild Forest Fruits was probably my favourite. When you order your own batch you can mix and match small selections of these flavours, which is a nice idea and gives you a certain amount of variety.

Also included in my pack was a 400g tub of Blue Raspberry Lemonade powder containing around 40 servings, complete with a scoop, a cool little sticker – and a code for a Mortal Kombat XI character skin, weirdly. All you need to do is add water and mix this – there’s no need for any other ingredients and it even tasted pretty good at room temperature.

Perhaps the biggest draw for me was that the “Vortex” cup is a mini blender, so you don’t need to shake the thing like crazy. A motor attachment drives a whisk head inside the cup and mixes your drink in about 15 – 30 seconds. Having tested it by also shaking, I can say that it doesn’t add a great deal to the experience (shaking ain’t that bad), but it’s a cool feature nonetheless and somehow just feels more convenient.

Each sachet contains around 150g of caffeine, which is a pretty high dose and reduced my cravings for coffee and tea considerably throughout the day. It also did help me to feel more awake and focused at work, not to mention refreshed. I don’t pretend to know what a lot of the other ingredients are, but what I do know is that Beyond NRG is made from natural ingredients and is sugar free, which is kind of crucial in this day and age.

Overall I’ve come away impressed enough that, for now, Beyond has a new customer. The drinks are tasty, effective, and actually fairly cheap. A bulk order works out at around 87p per serving, which is cheaper in the long run than shop-bought brands. If you partake of energy drinks in general and are considering buying in bulk, you can’t go wrong here. Beyond produce a high quality product at a decent price and, while there’s not necessarily anything it does that much better or worse than its competitors, the Vortex cup and variety of interesting flavours give it just enough of an slight edge.