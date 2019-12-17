Blair Witch physical release for PS4 and Xbox One coming in January

Deep Silver and Blooper Team have today confirmed that the Blair Witch physical release will be launching on January 31, 2020. That means we don’t have long to wait to get physical copies of the game for PS4 and Xbox One.

If you’ve not yet ventured into the Black Hills Forest, and are keen to know what to expect, check out our Blair Witch review here. Alternatively, you can check out our video review below:

Additionally, you can also check out the official blurb below to find out more about the game:

A STORY OF THE HUMAN DESCENT INTO DARKNESS

From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch. FIND THE WAY THROUGH THE HAUNTED WOODS

Navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space. YES, YOU CAN PET THE DOG

You’re not going in alone: you have your trusty canine sidekick, Bullet, by your side. You can encourage him with treats, or discipline him for wandering off – but know that how you choose to treat him affects your story. YOUR SANITY AGAINST HER CURSE

Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past. HOW WILL YOU FACE YOUR FEARS?

As you delve deeper into the woods, how you react to danger and behave under pressure will ultimately teach you more about yourself.

Blair Witch is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One digitally. The physical release for PS4 and Xbox One is launching on January 31, 2020.