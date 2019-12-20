New For Honor Zhanhu’s Gambit event now live for a limited time

Ubisoft has announced the final Year 3 season event for For Honor as Zhanu’s Gambit, which is live right now to try out. The For Honor Zhanhu’s Gambit event will run for a limited time, from December 19, 2019 to January 2, 2020.

Check out the official blurb below to find out more:

The new limited-time game mode introduced during the event, Emperor’s Escape, will let players re-live the escape of the Wu Lin Emperor from the Blackstone Legion in the aftermath of their conflict at Qiang Pass. In this four-player PvE mode, players will have to escort the Emperor and protect him against hordes of enemies to secure his escape. To do so, players will need to capture zones in order to move across the map. Every time a zone is captured, the Emperor progresses to that zone, and a new one is unlocked for capture. As they progress through the zones, players will come across increasingly strong assailants. These include “cursed” enemies with special modifiers. Teamwork and skill will be key to keep the Emperor alive until players can eventually reach and defeat the Blackstone commander.

Additionally, there’s a new trailer for the New For Honor Zhanhu’s Gambit event which you can see below:

You can find out more about For Honor on the game’s website.

For Honor is out now on PC, PS4 and Xbox One.