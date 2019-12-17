The Apex Legends Global Series launched by EA and Respawn

Today, EA and Respawn have launched the Apex Legends Global Series, their first international multi-tournament esports program for their hit online shooter, Apex Legends. PC players from 60 countries will be eligible to compete in a series of online and live events, potentially earning a huge $3 million prize. Initially, the Apex Legends Global Series will feature 12 global live events, self-executed by either EA and Respawn, or notable esports tournament organisers PGL and GLL.

“Competition is at the heart of Apex Legends,” said Vince Zampella, Head of Respawn Entertainment. “We expect that esports will play a big role in the future of Apex Legends and it all starts here, with the Apex Legends Global Series. We look forward to seeing who, out of our millions of players, will become true legends of the arena.”

As long as players meet the minimum age and PC requirements (and any other eligibility requirements), they can compete. Originally, the competitions start in online competition, with the possibility of advancing to live, regional Challenger Events and global Premier Events. Players will earn Apex Legends Global Series Points for their performances in online and certain live events and those atop the standings will be invited to the four Apex Legends Global Series Majors, the highest competitive live event tier.

“Apex Legends is one of the most impactful launches in videogame history and it possesses immense esports potential,” said John Nelson, Apex Legends Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “Through close communication with our community, we’ve built an accessible Apex Legends ecosystem where any player can become a potential star while the world watches our unique, entertaining take on Battle Royale esports.”

More of the details regarding the Apex Legends Global Series were announced in the press release, including the following:

The first three Majors will each feature 100 three-player squads from around the world. The fourth Major, the Apex Legends Global Series Championship, is the grand finale. Only the top 60 Apex Legends Global Series teams in the world will be invited to battle for $1 million in prizes and the title of Apex Legends Global Series World Champion.

All four Majors will feature the Apex Legends exclusive Match Point format, which debuted at the Apex Legends Preseason Invitational in September to positive reception. Match Point requires teams in the Finals to reach a points threshold through a combination of match placement and accumulated kills. Apex Legends is the only Battle Royale esport to feature this uniquely exciting end game mechanic.

The first Apex Legends Global Series competition is an Online Tournament taking place on 25th January, 2020. Registration will open for the event in early January. Players can earn Apex Legends Global Series Points and an invitation to the first Major on 13-15th March, 2020 based on their Online Tournament performance. Many of the Apex Legends Global Series Online Tournaments will be produced from the newly built EA Broadcast Center at company headquarters.

Subsequent Apex Legends Global Series details will be announced soon, but for the first event you’ll be able to register from January 2020.