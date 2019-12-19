The Festive Offers Sale is now live on Nintendo eShop

0 comments
Nintendo’s Festive Offers Sale is now live on the Nintendo eShop, where discounts of up to 80% can be had across many Switch titles. There are discounts to be had across more than 700 titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Ori and the Blind Forest. Check out the below list for a selection of the offers you could find:
|Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Sale Start Date
|Sale End Date
|Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
(Microsoft Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Sparklite
(Merge Games)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|18/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|07/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Moonlighter
(11 bit studios)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Donut County
(Annapurna Interactive)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|What Remains of Edith Finch
(Annapurna Interactive)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Sayonara Wild Hearts
(Annapurna Interactive)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Human: Fall Flat
(Curve Digital)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Enter the Gungeon
(Devolver Digital)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Minit
(Devolver Digital)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|The Messenger
(Devolver Digital)
|Game – Digital Only
|40% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Puyo Puyo™ Tetris®
(Koch Media)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|70% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
(Larian Studios)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Dead Cells
(Motion Twin)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|INSIDE
(Playdead)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|LIMBO
(Playdead)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Torchlight II
(Perfect World)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Team Sonic Racing™
(SEGA EUR)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Golf Story
(Sidebar Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|34% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
(SQUARE ENIX)
|Game – Digital Only
|33% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|SUPERHOT
(SUPERHOT)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Overcooked! 2
(Team17)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|40% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Axiom Verge
(Thomas Happ Games)
|Game – Digital Only
|50% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
(Thunderful)
|Game – Digital Only
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Just Dance® 2020
(Ubisoft)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|30% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ®
(Ubisoft)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|63% off
|19/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
(Activision)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|34% off
|23/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|06/01/2020, 23:59 local time
|Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
(Activision)
|Game – Dual Distribution
|19% off
|23/12/2019, 15:00 CET
|06/01/2020, 23:59 local time
You can find out more details about the sale here.