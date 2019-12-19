The Festive Offers Sale is now live on Nintendo eShop

Nintendo’s Festive Offers Sale is now live on the Nintendo eShop, where discounts of up to 80% can be had across many Switch titles. There are discounts to be had across more than 700 titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Ori and the Blind Forest. Check out the below list for a selection of the offers you could find:

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition

(Microsoft Studios) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition

(CD PROJEKT) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Sparklite

(Merge Games) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 18/12/2019, 15:00 CET 07/01/2020, 23:59 local time Moonlighter

(11 bit studios) Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Donut County

(Annapurna Interactive) Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time What Remains of Edith Finch

(Annapurna Interactive) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Sayonara Wild Hearts

(Annapurna Interactive) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Diablo III: Eternal Collection

(Blizzard) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Human: Fall Flat

(Curve Digital) Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Enter the Gungeon

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Minit

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time The Messenger

(Devolver Digital) Game – Digital Only 40% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Puyo Puyo™ Tetris®

(Koch Media) Game – Dual Distribution 70% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition

(Larian Studios) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Dead Cells

(Motion Twin) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time INSIDE

(Playdead) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time LIMBO

(Playdead) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Torchlight II

(Perfect World) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Team Sonic Racing™

(SEGA EUR) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Golf Story

(Sidebar Games) Game – Digital Only 34% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered

(SQUARE ENIX) Game – Digital Only 33% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time SUPERHOT

(SUPERHOT) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Overcooked! 2

(Team17) Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Axiom Verge

(Thomas Happ Games) Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech

(Thunderful) Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Just Dance® 2020

(Ubisoft) Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ®

(Ubisoft) Game – Dual Distribution 63% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled

(Activision) Game – Dual Distribution 34% off 23/12/2019, 15:00 CET 06/01/2020, 23:59 local time Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy

(Activision) Game – Dual Distribution 19% off 23/12/2019, 15:00 CET 06/01/2020, 23:59 local time

You can find out more details about the sale here.