The Festive Offers Sale is now live on Nintendo eShop

by on December 19, 2019
Nintendo eshop festive offers
 

Nintendo’s Festive Offers Sale is now live on the Nintendo eShop, where discounts of up to 80% can be had across many Switch titles. There are discounts to be had across more than 700 titles, including The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt and Ori and the Blind Forest. Check out the below list for a selection of the offers you could find:

Title Content Type Discount Sale Start Date Sale End Date
Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition
(Microsoft Studios)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — Complete Edition
(CD PROJEKT)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Sparklite
(Merge Games)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 18/12/2019, 15:00 CET 07/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Moonlighter
(11 bit studios)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Donut County
(Annapurna Interactive)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
What Remains of Edith Finch
(Annapurna Interactive)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Sayonara Wild Hearts
(Annapurna Interactive)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Diablo III: Eternal Collection
(Blizzard)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Human: Fall Flat
(Curve Digital)		 Game – Dual Distribution 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Enter the Gungeon
(Devolver Digital)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Minit
(Devolver Digital)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
The Messenger
(Devolver Digital)		 Game – Digital Only 40% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Puyo Puyo™ Tetris®
(Koch Media)		 Game – Dual Distribution 70% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition
(Larian Studios)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Dead Cells
(Motion Twin)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
INSIDE
(Playdead)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
LIMBO
(Playdead)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Torchlight II
(Perfect World)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Team Sonic Racing™
(SEGA EUR)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Golf Story
(Sidebar Games)		 Game – Digital Only 34% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
FINAL FANTASY VIII Remastered
(SQUARE ENIX)		 Game – Digital Only 33% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
SUPERHOT
(SUPERHOT)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Overcooked! 2
(Team17)		 Game – Dual Distribution 40% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Axiom Verge
(Thomas Happ Games)		 Game – Digital Only 50% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech
(Thunderful)		 Game – Digital Only 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Just Dance® 2020
(Ubisoft)		 Game – Dual Distribution 30% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle ®
(Ubisoft)		 Game – Dual Distribution 63% off 19/12/2019, 15:00 CET 02/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Crash™ Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
(Activision)		 Game – Dual Distribution 34% off 23/12/2019, 15:00 CET 06/01/2020, 23:59 local time
Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy
(Activision)		 Game – Dual Distribution 19% off 23/12/2019, 15:00 CET 06/01/2020, 23:59 local time

 

You can find out more details about the sale here.

