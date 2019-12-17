Wreckfest gets an update and Modified Monsters Car Pack

The holiday update has arrived for Wreckfest as well as the Modified Monsters Car Pack.

Firstly let’s have a nosey at the update. The next time you boot up Wreckfest you can expect to see:

Two new tracks: Hellride & Vale Falls Circuit

Added track voting to multiplayer

Added player hosted public servers

Added car customization to multiplayer lobby

Added visualisation for cars that just have been reset

Ragdolls can now be reset after driver was ejected

Added support for DLC Modified Monsters Car Pack

Various performance improvements and bugfixes

If you’d like more in-depth details for any of the above then you can find the patch notes over here.

As for the Car Pack this comes with five backyard built vehicles. You can find a monster truck, military pickup, a dragster, a mini racing car and the pig car. No that’s not a typo. A pig car. The Modified Monsters Car Pack is out today and will cost you $3.99 | €3.99 | £3.29. The Car Pack comes as part of the season pass so if you have that you can pick them up today.

There’s also a trailer for the new cars and you can see them in action in the below trailer.