World of Warcraft’s final Battle for Azeroth update is live

Visions of N’Zoth. the final Battle for Azeroth update, is now live. With the update,comes a new raid in which players finally come face to face with N’Zoth (the final Old God of Azeroth), new assaults, new allied races and more.

“The battle-worn champions of the Alliance and the Horde have been waiting for the day to come when they must finally face N’Zoth, Azeroth’s last known Old God, who was released from his prison during the raid on Queen Azshara’s Eternal Palace. Now, the hour of corruption is at hand…”

15 years on, Blizzard still gives World of Warcraft subscribers new and exciting content. Gather your guild mates and get ready to meet a god.