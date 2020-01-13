Full schedule released for the Call of Duty League

The full schedule has now been released for the Call of Duty League, with each city hosting one Home Series Weekend that will include more matches, meaning more teams will be competing for League points. As with most leagues, the more points collected will determine playoff seeding, with points distributed in the following structure:

1st Place – 50 CDL Points

2nd Place – 30 CDL Points

3rd/4th Place – 20 CDL Points

5th/6th Place – 10 CDL Points

7th/8th Place – 0 CDL Points

The Call of Duty League website contains more information about the League’s point system. As well as the Home Series Weekends, All-Star Weekend, Call of Duty League Championship events, and the Launch Weekend starting in Minneapolis on January 24, 2020, certain teams will be hosting additional events in their markets throughout the 2020 season, such as the Call of Duty Challenger Events.