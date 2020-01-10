Horace Will Be the Next Free Title on the Epic Games Store

Developers Paul Helman and Sean Scaplehorn announced today, via the game’s Twitter account, that Horace will be the next title given away on the Epic Games Store.
Horace will be available for free on @EpicGames from 16th Jan. Don’t miss out on this touching story of a small robot on a big adventure: https://t.co/jhhQyaJ3uf
Already tried it? Then please share so others don't miss out either!
More to come from Horace in 2020! pic.twitter.com/lLLPF74MvA
— Horace Game (@horacedev) January 10, 2020
An unmissable tale of a small robot on a big adventure! Made by just two people, Horace offers over 15 hours of exciting platforming and pushes the boundaries of the genre with profound storytelling and quirky and nostalgic pop culture references!
Horace will be free on the Epic Games Store from January 16th-23rd.