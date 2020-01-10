0 comments

Horace Will Be the Next Free Title on the Epic Games Store

by on January 10, 2020
 

Developers Paul Helman and Sean Scaplehorn announced today, via the game’s Twitter account, that Horace will be the next title given away on the Epic Games Store.

An unmissable tale of a small robot on a big adventure! Made by just two people, Horace offers over 15 hours of exciting platforming and pushes the boundaries of the genre with profound storytelling and quirky and nostalgic pop culture references!

 

Horace will be free on the Epic Games Store from January 16th-23rd.

