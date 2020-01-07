Nintendo announce new Pokémon Direct for January 9

Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation, but perhaps not the one you were expecting. Instead of a general Direct, we can instead look forward to a new Pokémon Direct on January 9, 2020. The Direct will begin at 14:30 GMT and run for approximately 20 minutes. We can expect updates on Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as more information on Pokémon Home.

Tune in on 09/01 at 14:30 (UK time) for roughly 20 minutes of new #Pokemon information in a livestreamed #PokemonDirect presentation.

👉 https://t.co/RgRxLxEk22 pic.twitter.com/vlcOjdXBFy — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) January 7, 2020