Nintendo announce new Pokémon Direct for January 9

January 7, 2020
Nintendo has announced a new Direct presentation, but perhaps not the one you were expecting. Instead of a general Direct, we can instead look forward to a new Pokémon Direct on January 9, 2020. The Direct will begin at 14:30 GMT and run for approximately 20 minutes. We can expect updates on Pokémon Sword and Shield, as well as more information on Pokémon Home.

