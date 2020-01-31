Switch owners have another port to get excited about, as Obsidian’s The Outer Worlds is coming to Switch. Get ready to explore the Halcyon Colony in handheld mode, and prove your worth to The Board.

“Obsidian Entertainment, Virtuos Games, and Private Division today revealed that the award-winning and darkly humorous single-player RPG The Outer Worlds is coming to Nintendo Switch on 6th March.

Whether you choose to zap foes with your shrink ray or charm them with your smooth-talking abilities, The Outer Worlds lets you play the way you want and be the galactic hero (or villain) of your dreams. And on the Nintendo Switch, now you’ll be able to take The Outer Worlds anywhere you go.

The Outer Worlds for Nintendo Switch will retail for $59.99 / €59.99 / £49.99 / AU$ 89.99 and will be available as a boxed version (containing a code to download the game) and digital version via the Nintendo eShop.”

As far as Switch ports go, this one is particularly exciting. The Fallout inspired RPG wowed critics last year, and playing it on Switch is going to be great.