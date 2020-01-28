Pokémon Home to launch in February

The Pokémon Company International and Nintendo have today announced more details for the new cloud service app Pokémon Home. It will launch in February 2020 for iOS, Android devices, and Nintendo Switch. The app enables Pokémon Trainers to continue their Pokémon adventures beyond a single game system and manage their collection of Pokémon across many of their games. Check out the official blurb below for more information:

Designed as a place where all Pokémon can gather, Pokémon HOME will enable Trainers to bring over Pokémon from linked Pokémon series games and deposit them in Pokémon Boxes in the cloud or move them around to linked compatible games. Also, by linking the same Nintendo Account to both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version, fans will be able to access the same Pokémon Boxes from both hardware platforms. The Nintendo Switch version of Pokémon HOME supports connectivity with the Nintendo Switch games Pokémon Sword, Pokémon Shield, Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu!, and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! Both the Nintendo Switch version and the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME support connectivity with the Nintendo 3DS software Pokémon Bank. Support for Pokémon GO is also in development.

There will be two types of subscriptions for the Pokémon Home launch. The Basic version is free but has some limited functionality, whereas the Premium version has additional features. The pricing of the Premium version is as follows:

Nintendo Switch

Subscription length Price (including tax) 1 month (30 days) £2.69 3 months (90 days) £4.49 12 months (365 days) £14.39

iOS and Android devices

Subscription length Price (including tax) 1 month (30 days) £2.99 3 months (90 days) £4.99 12 months (365 days) £15.99

The main advantages for plumping for the Premium version of Pokémon Home are listed below:

Move Pokémon from Pokémon Bank (3DS) to Pokémon Home

Can create Trading Rooms to transfer Pokémon between players. Basic subscribers can join these rooms but cannot create them

Use the Judge Function to see how strong your Pokémon are

Deposit more Pokémon, up to 6,000

The Pokémon Home launch is coming in February 2020.