Team Ninja address how player feedback is helping to make Nioh 2 better

Tom Lee, the Creative Director at Team Ninja, has today updated fans on PlayStation Blog Europe about how player feedback from last month’s Nioh 2 Open Beta is helping to make the game better ahead of its official release.

“In order to address some of the portions that felt unreasonably difficult, we will be adjusting the balance for all Yokai actions and strengthening several of the special moves and making them more manageable to use,” said Lee. “There will be modifications made to control the level of punishments in the Dark Realm such as adding merits where the maximum Ki damage is increased against enemy Yokai as well as the overall management of the player’s Ki will be refined.”

The tutorial will also be expanded and improved, action and level design will be enhanced, the character creation will see additional settings added, and much more. He went on to say that the saved data from the Open Beta can now be deleted, but for anyone that earned The Mark of the Demon Slayer, that wouldn’t be removed.