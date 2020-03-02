Games of March 2020 – Persona 5 Royal, Doom Eternal, Nioh 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more
With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow in January before slowly picking up speed in February. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, March has a few games we’ve all been waiting to play for a long time. Here are the games to look forward to in March 2020:
March 5
(Switch)
(Switch, PC)
March 6
Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX
(Switch)
March 10
Langrisser I & II
(PS4, Switch, PC)
March 11
(Xbox One, PC)
(PC)
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
(PS4)
March 13
DEAD OR SCHOOL
(PS4, Switch)
March 17
MLB The Show 20
(PS4)
March 20
(Switch)
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
(PS4, Xbox One, PC)
March 23
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III
(PC)
Half-Life: Alyx
(PC)
March 24
(Xbox One, PC)
March 27
(PS4)
(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)
(Switch)
March 31
(PS4)
What are you looking forward to this month?