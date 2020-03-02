Games of March 2020 – Persona 5 Royal, Doom Eternal, Nioh 2, Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and more

With 2019 finally done, 2020 started off a bit slow in January before slowly picking up speed in February. If you missed the highlights of 2019, check out all our game of the year coverage here. 2019 was a really good year overall with superb releases on all platforms. While 2020 has some highly anticipated releases, March has a few games we’ve all been waiting to play for a long time. Here are the games to look forward to in March 2020:

March 5

ibb & obb

(Switch)

Murder by Numbers

(Switch, PC)

March 6

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Rescue Team DX

(Switch)

March 10

Langrisser I & II

(PS4, Switch, PC)

March 11

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

(Xbox One, PC)

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

(PC)

My Hero One’s Justice 2

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Nioh 2

(PS4)

March 13

DEAD OR SCHOOL

(PS4, Switch)

March 17

MLB The Show 20

(PS4)

March 20

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

(Switch)

Doom 64

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Doom Eternal

(PS4, Xbox One, PC)

March 23

The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel III

(PC)

Half-Life: Alyx

(PC)

March 24

Bleeding Edge

(Xbox One, PC)

March 27

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

(PS4)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4

(PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Saints Row IV: Re-Elected

(Switch)

March 31

Persona 5 Royal

(PS4)

What are you looking forward to this month?